Entertainment of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian men talk too much when they see a woman – Canadian Ga lady

Edna Karen speaks Ga fluently

Canadian Ga lady, Edna Karen has asserted that Ghanaian men talk too much when wowing a lady.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Ga speaking White lady disclosed that Ghanaian men talk a lot when trying to win a lady’s heart.

According to her, this is unlike Canadian men who only approaches ladies they know personally and initiates conversations but with Ghanaian men, they would just approach a lady irrespective of what she is doing.

Expressing all her thoughts, opinions and observations in the Ga dialect, Karen revealed that Ghanaian men are not romantic hence would prefer choosing a white guy as a partner since a typical Ghanaian mam would not consider giving her a flower as a gift.

