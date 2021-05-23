Ghanaian men talk too much when they see a woman – Canadian Ga lady

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Canadian Ga lady, Edna Karen has asserted that Ghanaian men talk too much when wowing a lady.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Ga speaking White lady disclosed that Ghanaian men talk a lot when trying to win a lady’s heart.



According to her, this is unlike Canadian men who only approaches ladies they know personally and initiates conversations but with Ghanaian men, they would just approach a lady irrespective of what she is doing.



Expressing all her thoughts, opinions and observations in the Ga dialect, Karen revealed that Ghanaian men are not romantic hence would prefer choosing a white guy as a partner since a typical Ghanaian mam would not consider giving her a flower as a gift.



