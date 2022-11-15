Ghanaian gospel musicians doing well but the lifestyle must reflect in the singing - Dr. Precious Owoo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Gospel musician Dr. Precious Ewoo has admonished Ghanaian gospel musicians to allow their character and personal life to reflect in the songs they do.



The practising nurse and adjunct lecturer at Johns Hopkins University indicated that gospel musicians must live an exemplary life and not go wayward.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said gospel music in Ghana is not bad, and musicians are doing what they think is the best.



"I think Ghana is a country that appreciates music. All kinds of music genres are appreciated. The gospel music is up there. There are so many gospel musicians who are doing well. The new ones coming are also doing well.



I think it’s good but let life reflect the singing they do. The controversies are one too many,” she told host Kwabena Agyapong.



She also asked musicians to pray without ceasing and ask the spirit of God to lead them, so their music would make an impact in their own lives and that of the people who consume their songs.



