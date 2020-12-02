Movies of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian filmmaker out with 'Violence', a short educative film ahead 2020 elections

play videoArtwork of the movie Violence

Ghanaian filmmaker and publicist, Skbeatz Records, whose real name is Sampson Kofi Annin Agyekum is out with a short educative movie titled, "VIOLENCE".



The 8-minute short film is to preach and educate people on why Political Violence and domestic violence must not be encouraged.



The side effects of domestic violence can cause the lives of families, relationships, marriage and the country, Ghana.



On December 7, 2020, Ghanaians will cast their votes to choose which candidate and political party to reign for the next four years.



In Election, it is wrong for one to impose on the other on whom to vote for or not.



Every individual has the freedom to make his or her choice.

#NoToPolicticalViolence #NoToDomesticViolence #FreedomOfChoice



The short film describes an autocratic husband who brutalises the wife just because she refuses to vote for the same political party.



At the end, the woman is hospitalized due to severe beatings from the husband.



Husband gets bad news of his wife's unconsciousness. He regrets later.



The short movie “VIOLENCE ", stars only three casts; Sampson Agyekum, Barbara Osei (Cherry) and Ebenezer Oduro.



Crew behind the production are D'Motion Studios, Kbeatz Pianos and SamzFirth.





Watch the premier of Violence by Skbeatz Records below:





