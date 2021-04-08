Ghanaian filmmaker Samuel Whyte Agyapong advocates for 'Road Safety' in Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Jerry Sampson, Contributor

Ghanaian film producer Samuel Whyte Agyapong continues to champion the need for road safety education and government intervention in the absence of street lights on many roads in various parts of Ghana. Recently, he released a snippet of his short film on 'Road Safety' on social media saying the film will help draw attention from government agencies and other stakeholders.



A few days ago, in an interview in Accra, he revealed that his motivation was from his experience where he witnessed the death of a victim of a road accident.



After witnessing the untimely death of a woman who bled profusely at a bus stop after a 'hit and run', film producer Samuel Whyte Agyapong decided to embark on a campaign to eradicate road accidents in Ghana. He expressed his desire for 'an accident-free Ghana' saying, "It's so sad to see people dying from preventable accidents on our roads. But, it's even sadder to see that some of the causes could have easily been avoided such as negligence.



Even, the absence of active street lights on many of our roads at night is also a factor. But, I believe that if we all speak up about this, it will definitely be reduced. As a filmmaker, I am using my medium to reach as many people as possible to join this campaign", he said.



Samuel Whyte Agyapong's short film features some popular faces in the Ghanaian film industry such as actor Qwesi Blay, Kumasi-based actor 'Sum Sum', Mimi Buari and others. The film will be released on YouTube and other free-to-air local tv stations. However, the exact time for the release will be announced at a later date.