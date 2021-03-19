Ghanaian dancer cites interesting observations while working on Beyonce’s project

Entertainment of Friday, 19 March 2021

Ghanaian Dancer and choreographer, Laud Anoo Konadu popularly known as Dancegodlloyd has described Beyonce’s team as the fastest and most serious group of people he has ever worked with.



Narrating his encounter Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, DancegodLloyd established that Beyoncé’s team is very objective and efficient unlike most production teams in Ghana.



The Ghanaian dancer and his academy featured on Beyonce’s Black is King Project in 2019.



Lloyd and his crew were the only Ghanaian dancers featured in Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ video of which some parts were shot in Ghana.



But opening up on a few observations while working on set with the international team, Lloyd said:



“In no time we were done. It is the fastest thing I’ve ever witnessed. They know what they want and they went for it. They won’t come on set and say whatever they like, they won’t change the plan. Although some Ghanaian directors are amazing, they are just a few. I really wished things changed here in Ghana,”



He also disclosed how this particular project has changed his life for good.



