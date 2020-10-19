Entertainment of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi allegedly pays off police after he was arrested due to his looks

Incredible Zigi

While out and about celebrating his birthday, Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi said he was arrested by officers of the Ghana Police Service.



Accrording to the dancer, he was arrested and handcuffed because of how he looks.



Hours before that, Incredible Zigi, who is spotting dreadlocks, had spent time with his friends to celebrate his birthday.



The alleged police profiling on the dancer based on his physical appearance is similar to what Nigerians are currently fighting for their police to stop doing in the End SARS protests.



When the police arrested Incredible Zigi near American House at East Legon, he shared posts on his Instagram account to inform his friends.



Hours later, he updated that he had been released though he also alleged that he had to pay to police to secure his release.



Incredible Zigi, whose real name is Michael Amofa, is credited to have created the popular Kupe Dance.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.