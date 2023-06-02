Ghanaian choral song ‘Mo Nyae Me’ by Tomtom excellently performing across countries

Music of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: Official Tomtom

Ghanaian art composer, Ernest Brenya Kwarteng, popularly regarded as "Tomtom" in the choral music fraternity, is inspiring the world with good choral compositions. Among these works is the one titled "Mo Nyae Me" which is everywhere on the internet.



This beautiful choral piece written and composed by him, recorded by his own choir, Marvelous Inspirational Choir, M.i.C, which featured a talented Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah, speaks entirely and simply about the greatness of God Almighty, that is on the many great things he keeps doing for humanity. Most Ghanaians and other people outside the country have subscribed to the beauty and inspiration of this single track.



Tomtom, who doubles as a choral music blogger, is seen using his high influence and platforms to promote the choral works of other composers.



According to him, he wished to see choral music as recognised as other genres of music in the country and outside, to help circulate the gospel across the globe. To achieve this goal, he mentioned that the choral music industry needs many choral bloggers, who will use their platforms to promote choral music.



He again mentioned that everyone needs to give ears to choral music based on the fact that it has every element needed by man, from creating a joyful environment to conveying good messages to inspiring positive lifestyles.



Tomtom is a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ahinsan Kumasi. He's a mathematics teacher by profession, a church keyboardist, a choir director, and a music producer as well.



