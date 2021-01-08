Ghanaian celebrity fathers who make parenting look attractive

Entertainment of Friday, 8 January 2021
It is exciting to watch Ghanaian male celebrities flaunt their adorable kids and in some instances, go the extra mile to open an account for them on social media. Family goals, they call it!
While some fathers are saddled with the responsibility of protecting their children from harm’s way, others just don’t care.
The sad truth is, for people in highly celebrated positions, the urge to display their kids to the world is truly a temptation, and as a result, they are cautious because of the attention it brings.
Let’s look at Ghanaian celebrity fathers who do not mind flaunting their kids on social media
Sarkodie
Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo who is known as Sarkodie is one out of the few Ghanaian celebrities who has constantly flooded our social media timelines with adorable pictures of himself and his children, especially the daughter ‘Titi’.
In those pictures, he is either seen going shopping, playing or in the studio with her only daughter.
