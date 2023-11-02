Ghanaian celebrities whose comments about religion sparked controversy

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Being in a conservative society like Ghana, it is a norm to ascribe to a particular religion or belief system, particularly Christianity or Islam. Some, including celebrities, have gone even further by critiquing certain religions they perceive as having problematic roots in Ghana.



However, their outspoken comments have not been without consequence, as they sparked intense controversy, with their views prompting both fervent support and vehement criticism, often culminating in a barrage of insults and heated debates.



Let’s take a look at some celebrities who've spoken up against religion.



1. Sister Derby:



Popular female artist, Deborah Vanessa, also known as Sister Derby, has been known to be vocal about her stances on sensitive issues, including politics, sexuality, and religion. Concerning religion, despite her and her brother, Wanlove the Kubolor, being children of a reverend, Sister Derby stated that she had stopped going to church because she found it boring and repetitive. Adding that she already knows what is right and wrong and even feels "more Christlike" than most Christians.



"I don't go to church because I'm not a fan of it. I don't believe in copying someone's life to live my life because I know what's wrong and what's right already... You have to pray for so many hours about the same thing over and over again... I don't call myself a Christian; I feel I'm more Christlike than a lot of people," she said.



2. Wanlov the Kubolor:



Musician, activist, and brother to Sister Derby, has a similar stance to his sister. Even going one step further to claim that he does not believe in the existence of a God but respects the beliefs of others.



"I believe in people's beliefs that God exists. I, however, don’t believe God exists," he said in a 2015 interview.



3. Okyeame Kwame:



Another musician and activist, Okyeame Kwame, has also been vocal about his beliefs concerning major topics, including health and food. He also claimed he has grown to a level where he feels there is no need to go to church or be a part of any religion because he prefers communicating with God directly rather than getting to God through somebody.



"I do not believe that I can completely identify as a Christian as an adult. I consider myself an omniscient," he said. "Because I was not there, I cannot address the question of whether to believe in Jesus Christ. 2000 years ago, this event occurred. I have no means of knowing whether or not that actually occurred. I know that if I live my life like Jesus Christ, I will be a better person," he said in a 2021 interview.



4. Mzbel:



Mzbel is in the news lately because of comments made by her son. But it’s to be expected as she has also been open about her beliefs concerning the existence of God. She stated in a 2017 interview that even though she believes in God, she does not believe that Jesus Christ is a medium to reach God.



"I don’t believe that Jesus Christ is God; I don’t believe that you have to pray through Jesus Christ. I don’t believe all those stories about Jesus Christ, but I believe in God," she once said.



Fast forward to 2023 and after the controversy surrounding comments her son made, Mzbel went further, stating in an Instagram post that she and her son do not believe in the existence of a God.



"YES! We don't believe in the existence of an Almighty God because we know that everything or anything that has life no matter how big or small is a God. That is why when we pour libation (Pray), we acknowledge and honor all those energies (God). Our ancestors are dead, but their blood and spirit run through us; we are their DNA so we honor them too," she wrote.



