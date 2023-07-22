Ghanaian celebrities who have fearlessly admitted going under the knife

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a cultural shift towards body positivity and self-empowerment, a growing number of Ghanaian celebrities are breaking the silence and openly discussing their experiences with cosmetic enhancements.



These stars have fearlessly admitted to undergoing various procedures, challenging societal norms and advocating for body acceptance.



Let's explore the stories of four Ghanaian celebrities who confidently admit to going under the knife to enhance their appearances.



Moesha Boduong:



Moesha Boduong, a popular Ghanaian actress and socialite, has been unapologetically transparent about her body enhancements.



She openly in the past admited to getting cosmetic procedures, including breast and buttocks implants, to achieve her desired look.



Despite facing both praise and criticism for her decision, Moesha stands firmly by her choices and encourages body acceptance and self-love.







Salma Mumin:



Another Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has become a beacon of empowerment in discussing her body enhancement procedures.



Confirming rumours about her transformations, she addresses negative comments head-on, expressing unwavering self-assurance.



Salma emphasises her right to make decisions about her appearance, boldly confronting critics and advocating for body autonomy.







Kisa Gbekle:



Renowned Ghanaian actress and model, Kisa Gbekle, has taken a brave step by openly sharing her journey to enhance her body.



She revealed her decision to undergo procedures in Turkey, investing significantly to achieve her desired hourglass figure.







Nana Frema:



Adding to the list of confident Ghanaian celebrities, Nana Frema, an actress and singer, has openly discussed her experiences with cosmetic procedures.



She bravely shared her decision to undergo weight loss surgery to transform her body and improve her well-being.



