Ghanaian celebrities who did not miss Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in ceremony

Actors Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark the joke, General Ntatia, Bibi Bright, and Jessica Williams stormed the premises of Parliament in style to witness the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo.



Dressed in their best suits, the four male actors could not have missed the inauguration of the man they have extensively campaigned for.



In a social media post by Prince David Osei who appears to be the ‘gang leader’, the four friends were captured in front of a tent at the forecourt of the Parliament House beaming with smiles.



The ladies (Bibi Bright and Jessica Williams) on the other hand, posted a photo of themselves standing by the Coat of Arms symbol at the same venue.



Actress Bibi Bright rocked a blue gown while Jessica Williams wore a white long-sleeved dress.



They posted the photo with the caption “Freedom and Justice, God bless our homeland Ghana”





