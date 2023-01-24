Ghanaian artists who have landed nominations in the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Some musicians in Ghana have earned for themselves nominations in the upcoming Soundcity MVP Awards.



They include Camidoh, Black Sherif, Dope Nation, and KiDi.



Camidoh and Black Sherif have five nominations each. Camidoh’s nominations include Best Collaboration, Listener’s Choice, Viewer’s Choice, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year. Black Sherif’s nominations are as follows; Best New MVP, Best Hip pop, Listener’s Choice, Viewer’s Choice, and Best Collaboration.



KiDi, on the other hand, has four nominations. The “Touch It” hitmaker is nominated in the African Artist of the Year, Viewer’s Choice, Best Male MVP, and Best Pop categories.



One of the recognized music groups in Ghana, Dope Nation, has been nominated for the category of Best Group or Duo. They are competing with other groups such as Major League DJZ, Show Dem Camp, Ajebo Hustlers, and Blaq Diamond.



After the nominations list was released, Soundcity announced to its audience to anticipate the 5th edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards which will come off on February 11, 2023.



The Soundcity MVP Awards is an event which acknowledges the performances of musicians in Africa. It was organized by Soundcity TV which is based in Nigeria and has been in existence since 2016.



Since its establishment, the MVP Awards has nominated and awarded musicians such as Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Sarkodie, Yemi Alade, and Nasty-C.



