Ghanaian artistes lack meaningful messages in their songs - Black Prophet

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian reggae artist, Black Prophet has expressed his belief that many Ghanaian musicians lack meaningful messages in their songs.



Making this observation during an interview on Hitz FM with DJ Slim, Black Prophet explained that the prevailing trend in Ghana is to produce 'fast' music, which, he believes, doesn't offer valuable life lessons.



He pointed out that having money can be a distraction for artists, leading them to miss out on important life experiences to share in their music.



"You need to have nothing to talk about. Yeah. In music, you need to have something to say. If you have not gone through the journey, you will not have anything to say. That's why most of the artists have nothing to say. They don't have any stories to share," he said.



He cited his own early experiences when he had very little money as a source of inspiration for the stories he tells in his songs.



The reggae star stressed that music has the power to uplift or bring down listeners based on the message it carries. He therefore urged artists to draw inspiration from their life experiences and share them through their music.



Black Prophet believes that by having something substantial to convey, artists can connect with a broad audience, including young people, those from different social backgrounds, and even the wealthy.



