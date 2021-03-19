Ghanaian artistes don’t receive the attention they deserve – Fantana

Entertainment of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian Afropop artiste, Fantana has noted with concern that artistes in Ghana are not given the needed recognition they deserve.



In an interview with Winston Michaels on Y 107.9 FM’s ‘Shouts on Y’ , she said, “In general, I just feel like artistes in Ghana are not given the attention they deserve. Now, everyone is just trying to push themselves although there are not enough people to support them”.



According to her, this has made it even more difficult for females in the music industry to push their music especially because the industry is male-dominated.



She went on to say, “The males receive a lot more attention than us. This means females have to find their way to become more relevant in the industry”.



She furthered that, the way forward is, “The industry itself needs support and a bigger vision to broaden the horizon of artistes”.



Fantana believes should the Industry get the support it needs, artistes will be encouraged to do more, produce quality music and videos which will in the end, grow the industry.