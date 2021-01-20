Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian artist Cornelius Annor to exhibit at Gallery 1957 from January 26

Ghanaian artist, Cornelius Annor

Ghanaian artist, Cornelius Annor is set to make his debut solo show at Gallery 1957, a Ghana-based contemporary art gallery.



Dubbed ‘A Family Affair’, the exhibition will take place from January 26 to February 28, 2021.



Launched by Marwan Zakhem on Ghana Independence Day, 2016, Gallery 1957 has since expanded across two gallery spaces within Accra, dedicating its programme to spearheading international exchanges between contemporary West African art practices and the rest of the world. Gallery 1957’s London space opened in October 2020 and provides a further platform through which to exhibit Gallery 1957 artists working across Africa and the diaspora.



Annor is a portrait and figurative painter and an art teacher. He completed his fine art studies at Ghana College of Arts and Design. From an early age, Annor had a strong fascination for the human face and figure and constantly sketched the faces of his family, friends, and even strangers he encountered.



Annor has a keen sense of observation, and an ability to bring out the beauty of the human figure. He succeeds in his artistic endeavors thanks to his appreciation of human differences, his generosity, and his desire to understand others. He has a special ability to express and bring life to a painting. C. Annor studio is used to nurture the talents of young and upcoming artists.



Presenting a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances by the region’s most significant artists, Gallery 1957 bridges the gap between local and international audiences. Beyond its roster of diverse artists and exhibitions, global gallery partnerships and the establishment of the artist residency programme have welcomed many international artists and arts professionals to Ghana, encouraging them to engage further with the country’s rich contemporary art scene



Gallery 1957’s work expands beyond the gallery walls through a public programme that includes fairs, talks, off-site projects, and site-specific installations commissions – continuously supporting cultural initiatives in Ghana, and beyond.



