Ghanaian actress Rabby Bray signed by Tanzania Film Production firm

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian actress Rabby Bray has officially joined one of Tanzania’s biggest film production firms, Lamata Village Entertainment.



The multiple award-winning actress continues to make strides in her career, and her talent has been recognised by movie fans on the continent after she starred in Tanzania’s hit television series “Jua Kali” last year.



Renowned Tanzanian filmmaker and top executive at Lamata Village Entertainment, Madam Lamata Leah, was elated to add the Ghanaian actress to her production firm.



According to Madam Leah, actress Rabby Bray will be marketed across Eastern Africa to other production companies and corporate establishments as well by her new management.



“Rabby is a great actress, and she has great potential, and that’s why I decided to sign her under Lamata Village Entertainment,” she said.



She added that Rabby Bray’s popularity and admiration among the fans in Tanzania continue to rise, which demonstrates how talented she is.



Actress Rabby Bray in the popular “Jua Kali’ DSTV series played the role of a loyal best friend of Anna, played by Tanzanian actress Godliver Gordian.



Her character, ‘Linda’, would go to any lengths to ensure that her best friend, Anna, is happy and wouldn’t hesitate to take on anyone or anything standing in her way.



She joined the star-studded cast of ‘Jua Kali’ in the fifth season of the series, acting alongside top African actors such as Patience Ozokwor from Nigeria and Van Vicker from Ghana.



The award-winning dramatic series reflects on the diversity of life, its unpredictable nature from happiness to sadness, and the lustful desires of human ambition from greed to betrayal.