Entertainment of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Isaac Dzidzoamenu, Contributor

Ghanaian US-based musician composes song to eulogize Rawlings

The late Jerry John Rawlings

A Ghanaian US-Based Musician, Wizzy Adablah known in entertainment life as Wizzy The Superior Character has composed a song eulogising former President Jerry John Rawlings for his selfless leadership displayed when in office.



The inspirational song mentioned the great and admiring attributes of the former President and his remarkable achievements during the revolution era and ushering the nation into the Fourth Republic.



“I composed the song because I want us to remember Rawlings and look back for the many things that he has done. We must sit and look at the many things that he has done in the past and bring it to the present, that is the more reason why I composed the song,” he emphasised in an interview with the Capitalnewsonline.com via the telephone.



Wizzy pointed out that the song also touches on the before the revolution era of the nation when things were not the best such as joblessness, anger building up in people until Rawlings brought some level of sanity to the system.



“Let look at 31st December and what Rawlings did, let look at the change he brought to Ghana, let see how he transformed Ghana, that is why I did the song for him,” the Superior Character reiterated.



Mr. Adablah opined that after the first President of the Nation Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the late Jerry Rawlings is the next President that has brought immense development to Ghana.



“We need to create jobs and the kind of economic that is resilient about almost 25-years back. We must fight corruption, nepotism and everything when Rawlings came, he put the stop to all of that, so we need to go back and do same.



May his soul rest in peace, we will continue to remember him, through June 4th and 31st December. We will continue to remember the good things he did for Ghana. He did a lot for Ghana, Rawlings was God sent,” he observed.



Listen to the song here