Ghanaian-Nigerian musician Mz Wakili releases latest single 'Ali'

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: Abdul Razak Bawa, Contributor

Ghanaian-Nigerian musician, Mz Wakili has released her latest single, "Ali,"to capture the hearts of her fans.



The song "Ali" is a heartfelt reggae balled produced by Gomez Beat at Dansoman is engaging and demonstrates her special knack for fusing Afrobeat and Jamaican elements into a sound that is both new and timeless.



Mz Wakili, a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry used her unique style to pay homage to her late father, Aliyu Anthony Wakili.



Jennifer Wakili, better known by her stage name Mz Wakili, is perfectly paired with the lyrics, creating a stunning and extraordinarily emotional tune that is likely to move anyone who hears it.



Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper, she said her musical range, extends to afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, and reggae.



The single is available on all major streaming platforms.



The rising star has promised to release more songs in the coming months, and fans can expect more hits like "Ali" from the talented artist.



Mz Wakili, 27-year-old, was born in Kaduna, Nigeria to the late Hon. Aliyu Anthony Wakili and Eunice Wakili's raised equally in both Ghana and Nigeria, is quickly establishing herself as one of the most promising up-and-coming musicians in Ghana and the rest of Africa.



Listeners can stream and download "Ali" on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.



Meanwhile, the management of the artist has announced that there are other four hit tracks which will be released on July 14, 2023 that can be stream and downloaded on music platforms.



The four hit tracks include; Fiesta produced by Datbeatgod, Away produced by Gomez Beatz, Sika also produced by Ivan Beatx as well as well as Enemies also produced by Datbeatgod.