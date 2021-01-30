Music of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

Ghanaian Hip-hop duo, Dromobii announce release of new single

Ghanaian hiphop music duo, Dromobii

Dromobii, a Ghanaian hip hop duo made up of Chowdry Aboagye Kusi (aka Paloma) and Joshua Nii Adotei Moffat (aka Moffy) have announced their first release of the year.



The duo, both students of the University of Ghana, Legon are passionate about music and believe they are on their way to make their mark in the Ghanaian music scene.



Their upcoming single, titled “Midnight” is set to be released on 2nd February after a delay in a release scheduled for 29th January.





On how the song is bound to get you hyped with the tempo and lyrics, Moffy explained that:



“This is the first song we recorded together as Dromobii. It was unexpected. Paloma was recording the demo but he couldn’t get the right key for the chorus so he asked me to try… I did and that’s how my career as an artiste got launched.”





“Dromobii”, translates as Sons of Grace in Ga, a language spoken predominantly by the indigenous people of the Greater Accra Region.



Moffy doubles as the main vocalist and rapper in the group and always presents himself in a mask at all times and Paloma is the ruthless rapper with bars for days.