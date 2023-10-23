Ghanaian DJs should be compelled by law to play 70% local songs - Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has called on Parliament to pass legislation that would compel Disc Jockeys in the country to have their playlist feature 70% of Ghanaian songs.



According to him, one of the major factors impeding the progress of Ghanaian music is the fact that DJs are fond of playing more foreign songs than local ones.



The ‘Angela’ hitmaker alluded to the fact that the Nigerian music industry is thriving because legislation has been passed where foreign songs are limited and most of the time their indigenous songs are played on various media platforms.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on the Onua Showtime program aired on Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kuami Eugene explained why he wants Parliament to pass legislation to coerce DJs in the country to play more Ghanaian songs over foreign ones.



“Parliament can make legislation that DJs should play 70% Ghanaian music and it will change a lot of things. If you go to a club, they would play foreign songs for a long time then getting to the end they will play one Ghanaian song that is trending in the country.



"I've been to Nigeria a couple of times and I've heard a Ghanaian song once, You’d rather hear it at 2 a.m. I woke up early to catch a flight and that is when I heard a Ghanaian song being played once and after that, they switched," he said.



He further added that if there is legislation forcing DJs to play local songs, it will help to promote Ghanaian music and attain higher heights on the global stage.



“The best is for Parliament to pass a law that specifies how it should be done. If the same law exists in Nigeria and it's working, why can't we do the same here?” Kuami Eugene asked.



SB/BB



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



