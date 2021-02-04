Music of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: GH Page

Ghanaian DJ with popular UK radio station sacked for taking 'Payola'

Tiiny, UK-based Ghanaian Disc Jockey

UK-based Ghanaian Disc Jockey DJ Tiiny has been sacked by Capital Xtra for allegedly taking money from an artiste to play his song.



According to a source, DJ Tiiny real name Frank Boakye-Yiadom, 24, got his contract with the popular British radio station terminated after he took £200 from an artiste.



It is said that the DJ who only plays on air on Friday night promised to play the song of the artiste for two weeks on his programme.



An email sent as prove sees the DJ telling the artiste that he would first listen to the song then give him feedback later after which he would be expected to pay £200 for his song to be added to his playlist.



He wrote: “If you wish for the track to be premiered on my Friday night show, there would be a charge of £200 for one track.



“This would also include keeping the track within my radio playlist for two weeks.”



A report from the radio station indicates that DJ Tiiny has been taking money from artistes in other to play their songs ever since he joined them in 2018.



His former employer Capital Xtra has however pulled down his profile on their website.