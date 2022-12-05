Ghanaian By Card standup special: Top South African comedian Trevor Gumbi to perform

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Prince of African light entertainment Trevor Gumbi will perform in Ghana for the first time when OB Amponsah’s ‘Ghanaian by Card’ standup comedy special debuts on December 9, 2022, at the National Theatre, Accra.



The iconic South African comedian, writer, and actor has built a reputation as one of the funniest men south of the continent.



He is best known as the cost-host for Headline, the popular Mzansi Magic Entertainment Magazine show. And now the experienced entertainer brings all of his witty jest to the most anticipated comedy event In Ghana.



Ghanaian by Card is set to be another benchmark standup event from Ghana’s premier comedian, OB Amponsah, whose ‘Popular but Broke’ masterpiece went on to break all manner of records last year.



It promises to be another beautiful night of laughter and entertainment when Ghana’s most sought-after comic returns to the same venue where he established himself as one of Africa’s Top 10 new school comedians.



Patrons will be introduced to some of the finest emerging comics as well as a few surprise appearances from comedy’s elite when Ghanaian by card lights the National Theatre on December 9. And it can’t get more exciting than the great Trevor Gumbi guest appearing to sprinkle the comedy spice, can it?