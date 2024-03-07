GhanafestAlberta listed among Edmonton Festivals

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanafestAlberta, an event renowned for its flair and cultural richness, has earned its place among the activities for the Edmonton Festivals. The latter is being co-created this year to reflect the ancestry, diversity, and aspirations of the Canadian city.



Edmonton, the capital city of the Canadian province of Alberta, is set to host over 100 festivals in 2024. Serving as the homeland for many indigenous people for about ten millennia, these activities are expected to add an extra layer of excitement to the festival scene.



Following a successful launch in 2023, GhanafestAlberta is poised to make a grand return on July 20, 2024, at the picturesque Louise McKinney Riverfront Park. Ghanafest Alberta Incorporated and Foundation have announced another spectacular celebration of Ghanaian culture and heritage, promising an unforgettable experience.



According to officials, the festival is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic blend of Ghanaian and diverse cultures, offering a captivating experience through vibrant music, compelling dance, delectable cuisine, and stunning fashion. The highlight of the event will be a grand durbar of chiefs, featuring a display of pure traditional practices from Ghana.



Ghanafest Alberta Incorporated and Foundation proudly collaborates with the Ghana High Commission in Canada and enjoys the support of various esteemed organizations, including black-owned businesses in Edmonton, Arabella’s Apparel, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Ministry of Tourism Ghana, Ghana Tourism Authorities, National Commission on Culture, EIB Network, Anita Erskine Network, Kobby Landscape, Dress Me IQ, and many others.