GhanaWeb to provide extensive coverage for 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA

Ghana’s leading digital news and online advertising portal GhanaWeb is gearing up to provide comprehensive coverage of the 2023 edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA.



The event is scheduled for August 26, 2023, at Lincoln Theatre in Columbus Ohio, and is expected to honour Ghanaian musicians who performed creditably well in the United States of America within the year under review.



Music fans in Ghana and around the world can look forward to in-depth pre-event interviews with nominated musicians, behind-the-scenes visuals, and expert analysis of nominees' chances of taking home the coveted awards alongside reviews from experts and other key stakeholders.



“It’s a night to celebrate Ghanaian music and music professionals and we are more than excited to be a partner and update our cherished readers,” said Benefo Buabeng, Head of Entertainment Desk at GhanaWeb. “Before the grand night, our pre-event coverage will feature interviews and preparations for the main event.”



About GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb is Ghana’s leading digital news and online advertising portal that is democratizing journalism, promoting freedom of expression and empowering content creators.



The open platform launched in 1999 operates under the laws of the Netherlands, a legal setup that allows Ghanaians to express themselves freely through opinion articles, multimedia content and comments.



The platform also hosts millions of user-generated content published through the GhanaWeb Reporter which is a digital media sharing platform integrated into the GhanaWeb App to give citizen journalists and content creators direct access to publish a wide range of local content.



According to the Alexa website traffic statistics, GhanaWeb is very popular among Ghanaian migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, South Africa, Netherlands, France and many other countries.



These loyal visitors and the millions of readers in Ghana have made GhanaWeb the most popular news website in Ghana and ranked the third most visited website in the country after Google and YouTube.