GhanaWeb Poll: ‘A gospel artiste won’t win this year’s VGMAs’ - Over 50% respondents

Results from a poll conducted by GhanaWeb project that a majority of respondents do not believe that a gospel artiste stands the chance of winning the ultimate category at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Two gospel artistes, Joe Mettle, and Piesie Esther, have earned a spot in the ‘Artiste of the Year' category at the 24th edition of the VGMAs scheduled for May 13, 2023.



They are battling it out with six secular artistes including Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, and Kidi.



But although Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton won the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award in 2017 and 2021 respectively, netizens insist that the category isn’t a ‘cool chop’ for gospel artistes.



After this year’s VGMA nomination list went viral, questions have been raised concerning why some gospel artistes are featured in this particular category.



However, in GhanWeb’s survey based on the discussion, 51.36% of respondents in all 2,272 votes cast, held the notion that a gospel artiste would not win the VGMA artiste of the Year.



On the other hand, 1,105 respondents representing 48.64% of the total votes cast, strongly believed that a gospel artiste stands the chance of winning the ultimate prize.



