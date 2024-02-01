GhanaWeb FactCheck: Captain Smart's claim that coconut water, bitter leaf enhance libido not scientifically proven

LifeStyle of Thursday, 1 February 2024

In a recent interview on the “Ladies Circle” show on TV3, Ghanaian media personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, said that popular locally-made drink, “Atadwe milk” (tiger nut milk) does not help in the potency of anyone.



He claimed that drinking coconut water rather helps in boosting the sexual prowess of men.



"Atadwe (tiger nut) has nothing to do with potency. It's not true. What actually helps a man to be more potent, if you're looking for something, is coconut water.



"Coconut water that will help you stay fit in bed. I have bitter leaf at home, so I chew bitter leaf at least twice a day...,” he said.



Our checks and findings



Tiger nuts

While tiger nuts are believed to have aphrodisiac properties, a study on rats by Ogbuagu & Airaodion in 2020 found that eating a large number of tiger nuts for 30 days increases testosterone levels, boosting sexual activity and reduces intromission time between mating sessions.



However, a clinical trial in humans using tiger nuts as an aphrodisiac is yet to be conducted.



Coconut water



Coconut water has been proven to offer potential benefits for libido and in some cases, sperm health due to its antioxidant-rich composition, electrolytes, and essential nutrients.



However, claims that it helps in sperm production and boosts testosterone lack proper scientific evidence.



Bitter leaf



Studies by Edo, Ugbune et al (2023) have actually shown that bitter leaf (Vernonia amygdalina leaf) contains components that aid in the fight against and prevention of many disorders, including sexual dysfunction.



It has also been claimed to help boost the libido, although there is limited scientific research on that aspect.



Verdict



While Captain Smart's claims about tiger nut milk lack extensive human studies, coconut water does have potential benefits for sexual health.



Bitter leaf also shows promise in preventing disorders.



It is advised that people consult with healthcare professionals for personalized advice on such issues.



