Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Ghana will get my type of rapper after I am dead – Sarkodie

play videoRapper Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie, has said his reign as the best rapper in the country won’t end anytime soon.



He predicted that the only time Ghana will get his type of rapper will be after his death.



The prolific rapper made this statement in a line of his new song ‘Gimme Way’ which featured Prince Bright.



According to him, being relevant in the music scene for a long time despite the treatment from Ghanaians shows how strong he is.



Sarkodie further rapped that he thought he was a hard guy until Dr UN gave him an empty bottle as an award.



In spite of the challenges, the Sarkcess Music boss was very optimistic and believed in his capabilities.













