Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Gilbert Boakye, Contributor

Ghana welcomes the BIG SIX Honors ahead of Independence Day

Planet one Multimedia an event and digital experiential company based in Ghana has announced its maiden edition of the BIG SIX Honors.



The BIG SIX Honors will celebrate six of the most hardworking creative people in our space from music, movies, radio and TV personalities and many more.



According to the concept owners, PlanetOne Multimedia, they came up with the idea because our creative personalities serve as heroes in our country. A lot of young people aspire to be like them because of how dedicated they are to their field of work.



In commenting about the criteria for selection and personalities involved, Gilbert Yiadom Boakye Nhyria known in the industry as Nhyira noted that the selection is based on a person’s dedication, commitment and influence in society. The mechanism is how they have impacted society with their work.



Nhyira mentioned: “A team at Planet One Multimedia have shortlisted a tall list of names from our research team. We have monitored all the names in our list for the BIG SIX and we can confidently say they deserve to be honored”.



This honoring is to encourage them to continue to be the heroes and sheroes in our society.



Nhyira also explained that there was supposed to be a concert and lot of activities for the Big Six project but due to COVID-19 and the ban of all events, the team at Planet One Multimedia decided to go with the first part of the plan, that is honoring these heroes of our time.



The BIG SIX Honors will happen in March but before that the full list will be released in by the end of February.



The Big Six partners include Ghana tourism Authority, Beyond the Return and the project is under the auspices of the Ministry of Creative and Tourism.



