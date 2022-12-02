You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 02Article 1673393

Ghana vs Uruguay: This is a must-win for us - Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian singer, Fancy Gadam, is headed to Qatar to watch the Black Stars' match against Uruguay which comes off on Friday, December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium

Many have termed the team's final Group H game as a 'revenge' match against Uruguay who shattered Ghana's dream of progressing to the semi-final stage at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Fancy Gadam on Friday published a photo that captured him at the airport. The singer has predicted a win for his country and called for prayers ahead of the game.

His tweet dated December 1 read: "Ghana plays against Uruguay Tomorrow. Taking the next flight to Qatar to support my beloved country! Remember Ghana is winning by a lone Goal to Nil. This is a must win for us. Say a prayer."

Meanwhile, Ghana's coach, Otto Addo has stated that Senegal and Morocco's qualification to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup has motivated the Black Stars.

Speaking at the pre-match presser on Thursday, Otto Addo said, “I’m happy to see our African brothers qualifying to the next stage of the tournament. We don’t have a lot of representation like the other continents like Europe which have about 15 representations; our number is five so our probability to qualify is low. We take motivation from that and I hope we can have about 3 countries into the next stage. It won’t be easy but we know the importance of the match against Uruguay.”

