Ghana to host first-ever West Africa Music & Arts Festival

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: Bridget Mensah, Contributor

Accra, Ghana is about to make a splash on the world stage as the host of the inaugural West Africa Music & Arts Festival. This groundbreaking event, a first of its kind in the region, will run for four days starting June 19th, 2024, coinciding with Ghana's official Juneteenth celebration.



The festival promises to be more than just a party. It's a vibrant industry conference designed to connect music professionals, educate attendees, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of West Africa. Expect electrifying performances by renowned artists, interactive workshops, insightful masterclasses, and captivating art installations.



"We're thrilled to launch this in Accra," says co-founder Jasmine Young. "Our goal is to strengthen connections within the African diaspora and educate the masses about the music and entertainment industries. This festival is a celebration of West Africa's vibrant culture and its global impact."



Attendees can expect a diverse lineup featuring Afrobeat, Highlife, Hip Hop, and more. There will also be opportunities to connect with music industry professionals worldwide, participate in panel discussions, and discover up-and-coming talent from across the continent.



"This is more than just music and arts," says Annabelle McKenzie of the Beyond The Return Secretariat. "It's a celebration of our shared heritage and a chance to showcase the amazing talent within our culture."



The West Africa Music & Arts Festival is backed by the Ghana Tourism Authority and Warner Records Africa, highlighting the event's focus on cultural exchange, collaboration, and showcasing the best of West Africa.



"We are proud to support this festival," said Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority. "It celebrates our music and arts scene while promoting tourism and economic development."



For more details and tickets, visit wamafestival.com or email support@beyondthereturngh.com.



The festival will be held at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and feature a variety of events including:



Welcome Reception

Opening Plenary with Panel Discussions

Master Classes led by Industry Icons

Travel and Tourism Expo

African Association of Ghana Juneteenth Parade

Live Performances



The Labadi Beach Hotel will serve as the host hotel for the event.