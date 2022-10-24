Ghana to host continental rastafari gathering

LifeStyle of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey

The Rastafari Continental Council, RCC, is getting ready to host its 4th biannual continental summit, at Laite Wote, in the Volta Region of Ghana, from the 1st to the 4th of November, 2022.



The summit will be held alongside the 5th All Africa Rastafari Gathering (AARG), which is a trade expo created by Rastafari in Shashamane and adopted by the RCC as an inter-African trading model deduced from a similar vision of African leaders in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).



The four-day hybrid event will be a full-stretch trading experience among Rastafari, the pan-African fraternity, and the general public. This will be preceded by a summit for the first two days, to map up strategy for the future works of the council.



The theme for the event is “Connecting Africa Through Intra-African Trade and Production.” The keynote speaker is Ras Cashawn Myers, Executive Director of the Kweku Andoh Sustainability Institute(KASI), Laite Wote. The summit will also deliberate on replicating the KASI model in Rastafari communities across Africa.



The event also marks the coronation of Emperor Haile Selassie I and Empress Mennen I, which took place on the 2nd of November 1930.



The commemoration this year will be climaxed with a Coronation Celebration at the Arts Center in Accra, on the 5th of November 2022. The concert will feature all Rastafari mansions and artistes from across the continent. The Celebration is sponsored by African Star Sound System the International sound system.



