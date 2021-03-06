Music of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Ghana’s music industry has improved – Music Producer DDT

Ghanaian Producer Elijah Nortey Thompson, also known as DDT has acknowledged the improvement of the Ghana Music Industry as compared to previous years.



According to him, unlike previous years, artistes these days pay attention to their management team which has contributed especially to their stagecraft.



Speaking with alltunezgh, DDT hinted that multiple rehearsals by artistes and their management team have also contributed to the improvement of the music industry.



Asked why musicians find it difficult to perform with live bands, he explained that, the difficulty associated with live bands is due to lack of training.



“You can’t blame the artiste entirely, a manager who wants his or her artiste to be versatile should be able to train such an artiste from the onset” he added.