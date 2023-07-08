Ghana's media ordained me as a pastor - Majid Michel

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Known for his contributions to the music industry, Majid Michel has stated how people started referring to him as a pastor when he had not been ordained as one yet.



In his words, he was tagged with such a title after some Ghanaian bloggers witnessed him perform a miracle on some group of people.



In an interview on Afro 614 shared by Frank on YouTube, the actor shared his life as a born-again Christian and how he got the title of pastor.



He explained that after he stopped acting in 2012 and had made up his mind to begin his journey in Christ, he was influenced by Nigerian film director, Pascal Amanfo, who had been called by God back then.



He went ahead to say that, he followed Pascal to every church activity so he could learn and understand the works of God.



“Thank you to Pascal Marfo, he was called by God when I was not and I told Pascal to take me wherever he goes and anytime he preaches, I asked him to also give me the opportunity to preach. So, when he goes to the churches, I follow him, and then he will give me the chance to say one or two words and then I started building the knowledge”, he said.



During the engagement, the actor disclosed what led to the Ghana media tagging him as a pastor.



He explained that there was a time he went to church with Pascal Marfo and they were asked to pray for some people and as he prayed, the first person he laid his hands on fell.



He added that because people recorded what happened, the news suddenly broke out and as a result of that miracle, the media started to refer to him as a pastor.



“So, on this journey, as we were going to the churches, one day we were in a very small church and they said let’s just pray for these people because the people are not many. They formed a line and some of these people will go to Pascal and the other people will come to me so I pray for him.



“The first person I touched fell down and I was taken aback, I was completely confused. From that day they said Majid is a pastor. So, it’s the media. People recorded me touching people and they were aggressively falling”, he said.



