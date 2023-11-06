Ghana’s favorite Gospel stars set to thrill patrons at MTN Stands In Worship concert

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: MTN Ghana

All is set for the much-anticipated gospel music concert, MTN Stands in Worship which comes off on Saturday, 11th November 2023 at the Grand Arena, Accra.



Headlined by some of Ghana’s multiple award-winning gospel artistes, the 2023 MTN Ghana Stands in Worship promises to be super exciting. Piese Esther, Nacee, MOG Music, Perez Musik, Pastor Edwin Dadson, Korantema, NSROMA music and MTN Viva Voices Choir are billed to perform on the night.



Themed, “Divine Harmony-Celebrating Faith and Connectivity with an Attitude of Thanksgiving, the concert will bring together Christians and gospel music enthusiasts to praise and worship God for His goodness and mercies in 2023.



Over the years, MTN Stands in Worship has grown to become one of the most anticipated events, with past performers including Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, Dinah Hamilton, Koda among others.



MTN Stands in Worship is an annual MTN event that brings together gospel musicians as well as the Christian community to reflect on God’s goodness and mercies during the year and to praise and thank Him for His kindness.