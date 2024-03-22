Ghana’s education system is not far from a scam – Cheddar explains

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, well known as Cheddar, has said that the current educational system in the country has a lot of setbacks that need to be addressed.



According to him, the curriculum being rolled out by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in various schools gives preference to foreign things rather than the indigenous knowledge that the people are familiar with.



He argued that the use of English as the official language in schools is problematic because it undermines the standard of the local dialects, which seem to be sidelined.



Cheddar stated that the current state of Ghana’s educational system “is not far from a scam” due to the fact that it does not impact individuals but rather produces graduates who end up jobless.



“Ghana’s educational system is not far from a scam. Firstly, we use foreign languages to teach and belittle our local dialect. We are not taught how we can process our gold or plantations for our own benefit. The syllabus centres on foreign personalities, so as we grow, we become more focused on them than our own.



“People attend school for 21 years to attain a degree and get a good job to cater for their families, not to have an impact. Most of the university graduates end up being unemployed due to the huge number of people. Also, our certificates do not have value outside of Ghana. You won’t get the opportunities when you go to London or other countries,” he said while speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Cheddar will be looking forward to competing with the flagbearers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other candidates in the upcoming elections.



The 2024 election is slated for December 7, 2024.



Watch the video below







SB/OGB