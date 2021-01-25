Entertainment of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

'Ghana’s Most Beautiful' contestant fetes children in Takoradi

Sophia Bondzie is the “Ghana’s Most Beautiful” Season 8 edition

“Ghana’s Most Beautiful” contestant in the 2014 Season 8 edition of the Central Region, Madam Sophia Bondzie has organised a party to feed, educate and entertain about 400 children from Adiembra and environs as part of the New Year celebration.



The annual event is a family tradition started by her mother from whom she took over in 2015.



The children were treated to food and soft drinks, dancing competition, spelling Bee, education on COVID-19 and face painting.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency after the reception, Madam Bondzie said the rationale behind the party was to give the children an opportunity to have fun and relate well with other kids from different communities.



She said had set up an NGO, the "Yi Bi Ma" Foundation to assist children of school going age with the necessary educational materials to help in reading and learning.



The Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant contestant explained that the Read A Book project under the Yi Bi Ma Foundation, was a project where she must chaperone children from primary four to JHS form two from various schools who reside in Adiembra and environs to the Sekondi library every Saturday.



The project undertakes spelling Bee, Reading, Easy Writing, Puzzles, periodic games field trips or excursions among others.



Madam Bondzie said over the years, children have been coming from Adiembra and Essaman to interract and entertain themselves.



She revealed that "I have always held a view that children are assets and I always learn a thing or two whenever I'm in their company” adding that “I derive my happiness from seeing people around me smiling; once the children are happy, I am happy".



According to her, the amount of money spent in organizing the party can never be equated to the joy and satisfaction derived from seeing the children be themselves and have fun on that four-hour variety programme.



The 2014 Central Regional Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant contestant told the GNA that "so long as I have strength and the means to make the party an annual event, I will not hesitate to do so".