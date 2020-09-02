Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020; who makes it to the grand finale

The finale is set for Sunday

Sunday 6th September 2020 promises to be fun packed and a night of fireworks when the remaining seven contestants of the 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful contestants mount the stage for this week’s episode.



The night will witness the last eviction of this year’s edition of the most watched beauty pageant show and the search for a lady who is bold, intelligent, beautiful, charismatic and understands the essence of being a Ghanaian woman and an African at large.



Your guess is as good as mine, who makes it to the grand finale? Will it be Greater Accra’s Naa, Ofosua from the Eastern Region, Zuzu, the pride of Northern Region, Talata of the Upper East Region or Ahafo Region’s Abena? What about Kafui of the Volta Region and Afriyie of the Central Region?



The weekly episode airs on TV3 Network every Sunday at 8PM and this week’s edition will present us with the six finalist for the grand finale scheduled to take place on Sunday 20th September 2020.



It’s time to vote for your favourite contestants via SMS (*713*19#) or download the GMB App on App Store and Google Play.





