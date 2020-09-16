Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 - Who wins the crown?

The final six contestants vying for the ultimate crown

All is set for the big night as the debate continues on social media with people promoting and canvasing for votes for their favorite contestants. Who wins the ultimate prize and becomes the 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful Queen?



It promises to be a night of glitz and glamour accompanied by a fierce competition on Sunday 20th September 2020 when the six finalists mount the stage to compete in the grand finale of the 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful.



Which of the six finalists is likely to win the crown? Kafui of the Volta Region, Afriyie of the Central Region, Greater Accra’s Naa, Ofosua from the Eastern Region, Zuzu, the pride of Northern Region, Talata of the Upper East Region or Ahafo Region’s Abena?



To add to the fun and excitement on the night will be the multiple award winning musicians, Adina and Kidi, the sensational singer, Camidoh and Mentor Reloaded winner, Optional King. Legendary group, Praye, will also be performing on the night.



Ghana’s Most Beautiful is a platform for showcasing and educating members of the general public on the rich Ghanaian culture and other elements shared by members of various societies in all the regions across the country.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.