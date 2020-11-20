Entertainment of Friday, 20 November 2020

Ghana's Joshua Kissi photographed Michael B Jordan for the 'People Magazine' cover

Michael B. Jordan and Joshua Kissi

The internet had a meltdown after Black Panther star, Michael B. Jordan was announced as the 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People Magazine.



The announcement also came with a magazine cover in which Michael was the cover star for the magazine.



The stunning photographs that really made a case for Michael’s new resume update were taken by the amazing Ghanaian photographer Joshua Kissi.



When the news of Michael being the 'Sexiest Man Alive' was revealed, Joshua also took to Instagram to celebrate his incredible work.



This is not Joshua’s first big-time Hollywood gig.



He has photographed Jaden Smith for an American Digital Magazine called Highsnobeity.



Before that, the sought-after photographer led a team of creatives to shoot a new campaign for BeatsByDre.



Joshua has worked with big brands such as tech giant Apple in the past.







