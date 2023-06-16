Ghana’s Highlife music identity not commercial enough – Ball J

Music of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Albert Serebo Ayeh-Hanson, known by his stage name Ball J, has lamented how Ghana has failed in commercializing Highlife music.



According to the renowned sound engineer, although Highlife has been accepted as a Ghanaian genre, the most difficult thing is how to make it enter the Grammys.



Ball J said we either have to redefine Highlife or introduce a new genre of music during an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM.



“As for Ghana we have our real identity as Highlife which is perfect but making the Highlife commercial is what we’ve failed. Because we have Highlife in Ghana that when you come into the country you’ll hear being played but how does it enter the Grammys.



“Before our Highlife goes to the Grammys we have to redefine it and say this is Highlife from Ghana or we have to bring a new genre,” he established