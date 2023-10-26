Ghana’s AD DJ delights BBC Radio 1xtra listeners with Africollective Mix

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: Kris Sowah, Contributor

Ghanaian DJ, AD DJ took over the airwaves of BBC Radio 1xtra with a 30-minute specially curated music mix soothing listeners' ears of the British radio’s drive-time show HotSpot last Friday.



The Africollective Mix which had a catalog of songs from Afrobeats, Afrofusion, and Amapiano, showcased AD DJ's unparalleled creativity, curation skills, and a deep appreciation for the global African music genre movement.



The mix featured a mesmerizing selection of tracks, seamlessly weaving together infectious rhythms, melodious harmonies, and captivating beats.



With a masterful blend of contemporary hit songs and timeless classics, AD DJ took listeners on a sonic journey that transcended boundaries, serving as a reminder of the genres’ power to bring people together and inspire dance and celebration.



The curator of YKTFV was very excited about the collaboration and had this to say. "It feels great to have my work cross borders and be recognized by some of the greatest moving focuses in this entertainment industry. This mix is more than just music; it's a celebration of life, culture, and unity that African music has brought," said AD DJ, reflecting on the mix.



This collaboration with BBC Radio marks another exciting chapter in AD DJ's illustrious career, which has seen him headline at major music festivals and top clubs around the world. His passion for blending diverse musical elements and providing his audiences with unforgettable experiences continues to elevate his status in the global music scene.



The Africollective Mix will be available for streaming on BBC Sounds.



AD DJ has been pioneering a new nightlife with his music party experience in town. It’s the YKTFV party experience ablaze with loads of people pulling up to enjoy good music and having a perfect time.



AD DJ is a constant headliner for events like AfroFuture, Amapiano & Brunch, Skankin Thursdays, iMullar Sound system, and Beats Friday at Front Back, amongst other