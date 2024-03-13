Ghana records significant rise in global outbound travel - VFS Global

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

In 2023, Ghana witnessed a significant rise in global outbound travel across the world.



According to VFS Global, the surge in travel activity that began in 2022, continued through 2023 with visa application volumes in Ghana nearly doubling on a year-on-year basis.



For instance, applications processed at the Ghana Pass-port Premium Application Centres run by VFS Global rose by 30% during the year, which underlines the desire to travel overseas by the residents of Ghana.



Explaining why the demand for visas has increased and what applicants need to keep in mind ahead of the current peak travel season, Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global, said during a media outreach session in Accra, "Based on the initial trends, we expect the increase in international travel in 2022 and 2023 to continue this year as well. Outbound travel has rebounded last year to pre-pandemic levels with tourism, family visits, and educational as well as business trips being the common reasons for outbound travel from Ghana.



Seeing the surge in demand for outbound travel and with limited appointment slots available, we encourage our applicants to apply for their visas as early as possible like their flight and hotel bookings.”



The VFS Global Head also affirmed its commitment to continuously engage in developing innovative solutions to enhance the overall visa application experience.



He shared that applicants are regularly provided information about visa processing timelines, data protection and privacy assurance, and how to detect fraud and the organisation’s value-added services are regularly communicated via key touch points.



Hariprasad Viswanathan further advised applicants to carry all necessary documentation, including a printout of the checklist, to submit along with the duly filled application form as well as check the VFS Global website before planning to apply on important requirements including measures to follow while visiting the Visa Application Centre for submissions.



He stressed that keeping such requirements in mind has addressed a series of common queries applicants in Ghana have raised.