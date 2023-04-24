Ghana needs its own streaming platform - Jonilar

Entertainment of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: Native Television

In a recent interview with DJ Ashmen On Native Television, Jonilar had some insightful thoughts on the state of the music industry in Ghana.



The conversation was an engaging one and revealed some of the hurdles that are hindering the industry from reaching its full potential.



Jonilar was very clear that he believes Shatta Wale needs space to tell us what we don’t know. “Shatta Wale wants to go global but he doesn’t want to sell his soul” Jonilar stated.



Clarifying this Jonilar further went on to suggest that the soul in reference is Shatta Wale’s content which he would desire to own majority rights too.



By giving artistes space to be creative, they can come up with innovative ideas that can take the industry to new heights.



The conversation also touched on the need for Ghana to have its own streaming platform. Jonilar believes that this would be a game-changer for the industry.



With a local platform, there would be access to informative data that could be used to pursue structural changes by the government.



Additionally, owning record labels ourselves, like ICGC has done by setting up a record label for the church, would be another step in the right direction.



Jonilar emphasised that we have a lot of ignorant people in the industry that are not aiding the growth of our space.