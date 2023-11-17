Ghana must be intentional about the desire to win the Grammy Awards – Trigmatic

Entertainment of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: Mynewsgh

Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, popularly known as Trigmatic, has posited that the country needs to be intentional about it's desire to win the Grammy Awards.



Speaking on Property FM with Amansan Krakye, Trigmatic said if this year’s Grammy nomination didn’t go well for Ghana, we need to strategize and weigh possible steps in getting there.



“The whole country needs to be intentional such that we ought to do intentional investments and intentional stakeholders pushing from all angles,” he retorted.





He also established that the incessant habit of pointing fingers at a particular group of stakeholders and blaming them each time the country fails to gain a slot, would not yield results.



“I always say that without being a united front, singling individuals will never cut the deal so it ought to be all involved," he added.