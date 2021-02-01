Entertainment of Monday, 1 February 2021

Ghana music shall prosper: Shatta Wale holds meeting with Obuor

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and former MUSIGA president, Bice Osei Kuffour

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has indicated that structures in the music industry need to function properly to cushion musicians who are currently not benefiting from their craft.



According to the SM Boss, royalties due Ghanaian musicians are not being paid; this he says has made many artistes "poor". He added that many of his colleagues have to tend to the little monies generated from streams on digital platforms as their source of income when they are not playing shows.



On a quest for a solution to the unending challenges faced by musicians in Ghana, Shatta Wale has revealed that he had a meeting with the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obuor over the weekend.



He thanked Obuor for his wise counsel while indicating in his post that Ghana music shall proper.





See the post below:





