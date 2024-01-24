Ghana music is rarely played on international platforms - GMA US CEO laments

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Music Awards USA, Dennis Boafo (Don Dee), has expressed his frustration over the low airplay of Ghanaian music on American radio stations.



He said he has travelled to over 30 states in the US and has not heard any Ghanaian music being played on the radio or in stores, unlike music from other African countries. He said this in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM on January 24.



“I tell you, I've not heard one Ghana song played on the radio or in stores as compared to our other neighbouring countries, where you hear their music on rotation,” he lamented.



According to him, it is time to stop talking and start acting to make Ghanaian music more visible and viable in the US. He said Ghanaian music is the best music ever, but it needs more promotion and exposure in the US market, which he described as the hub of entertainment and the biggest market ever on earth.



He said Ghanaian artists and their managers need to be more intentional and promote their music in big spaces.



“Look, it's time we stopped talking. It's time we stopped blah, blah, blah, blah. It's time to take more action. It's time to be more intentional about promotions. It's time to enter the market. Trust me. You know, America is the hub of entertainment.



“So if they really want to make it that big or fill up stadiums and other stuff we are talking about, I think it starts with promotion. It starts with the management of artists being conventional and entering these big spaces and promoting their music,” he said.



Don Dee's comments come at a time when discussions over the challenges facing the Ghanaian music industry and how it can be improved.



While many stakeholders have called for support for artistes, others have called on artistes to be more proactive in promoting their craft.



In December, the Ministry of Information organized a stakeholder engagement that aimed to gather insights from creatives and other players in the creative space for the promotion of the #playghana initiative.



The initiative, however, led to mixed reactions from industry stakeholders. Many praised the initiative while others rubbished it.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.