Ghana music industry needs more support - Luna Lonzo

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Canadian-based Hip Hop Artist and Sound Curator, Luna Lonzo has stated that the Ghanaian music industry needs more growth in order to be more competitive worldwide.



He said this on Daybreak Hitz on Friday August 4, 2023, where he mentioned that the industry needs more support both internally and externally to double up its growth.



“The industry is still growing, I feel like there's room for expansion still, if we can get more support from outside and also from our peers, we can move as a team, we can move as a unit. We can do great things,” he stated.



The Mexican-born Canadian rapper who was in Ghana to promote his music also urged artistes in the Ghana music industry to work together to build up to greater standards.



“We gotta support each other, one man cannot do everything alone. We still have a lot to be building upon out here in the industry, so never give up,” he said.



