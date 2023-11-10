Ghana loses out on 2024 Grammy nomination, netizens reacts

Entertainment of Friday, 10 November 2023
Despite high expectations from fans, no Ghanaian names were included in the nominees' list for the prestigious 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.
Notable Ghanaian acts, including Black Sherif and Stonebwoy, were snubbed despite their albums being widely praised and having the potential to compete in the new Best African Music Performance category.
Prior to the release of the nominee list, artistes like MOG Music and Amaarae were reported to be considered for the Grammys.
However, with the release of the official nominee list for the 2024 Grammys, no Ghanaian acts were featured, leaving the social media landscape shocked and disappointed.
Many speculated the absence of Ghanaian names was due to a lack of push or lobbying from the acts.
Others saw it as a lack of support, promotion and recognition for the Ghanaian music industry, others saw the absence as a wake-up call to the Ghanaian industry to do better.
Below are some social media reactions to the absence of Ghanaian acts from the nominee list.
Stonebwoy should’ve been nominated for the Grammy Awards but Nigeria PR >>>>>>>— Drayyy???????? (@drayy09) November 10, 2023
Ayra Star or whatever they call her seff get Grammy nomination… Tweakai forget your talent oo… just go and build some connections.— Don (@Opresii) November 10, 2023
Davido that Grammy will invite to perform unavailable before presenting him the award.— Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) November 10, 2023
Good for him.
But I'm more interested in how we can grow and keep afrobeats in Africa. That thing has turned Europabeats. Once it loses it home identity, it would take a lot to rewrite it.
The Grammy thing isn’t for Ghana at the moment charlie.— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) November 10, 2023
It’s high time we put our hopes down and pray our artistes will give out their best to push their songs as well as the fans do their own part too.
Music Industry that Media people in Entertainment hate on some Major Artistes just because they don’t like their demeanor and the way they do their stuff.— Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) November 10, 2023
you dey want use win Grammy. We dey watch
I really think Stonebwoy and Black Sherif deserved a nomination? Put in the work bebreebe yi, what hasn’t Stonebwoy done? What really is the problem? From dropping a solid album to international collaborations to top tier visibility all across….Be like we be invisible atp— wild lotus (@AddyAdwoa) November 10, 2023
GRAMMYs no ankasa it’s serious lobbying wai forgetti numbers and charts— jiggy jesus is luci (@omg_itz_meg) November 10, 2023
Blacko nor get nomination for Grammy?— YAŴ GODSON???? (@YawMensah_) November 10, 2023