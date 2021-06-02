'Ghana jollof is a hit in UK' – SIRJones Twum shares experience

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: Ellis Adjei, Contributor

Ghanaian-UK-based gospel musician, SIRJones Twum has opened up on his experience living abroad.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaarticles.com, SIRJones Twum disclosed that the Caucasians have so much respect for Ghana and its people.



According to the gospel singer who currently lives in the UK, it is always a great feeling for him to have conversations with other nationals about his motherland Ghana.



He added that when whenever other nationals get to know that he is Ghanaian, it even, makes the conversations more refreshing.



"There is always this atmosphere of respect and I love it, it feels so good you know," he added.



He further noted that they often mention three things they love about Ghana whenever he interacts with them.



He said they describe Ghana as a peaceful country, they also describe Ghanaians as lovely people and then 'Ghana Jollof' is the best.



In over a decade of doing music, SIRJones Twum has been crowned as creative and unique amongst his peers as a result of his choice of lyrics and the impact his music makes.



Korokorbor’ hitmaker has two albums “Aseda Soronko” and “Rhema” to his credit, with hit songs “Nyame Aseda” and “Nyame Obolobo” from these.



SIRJones has a new song out from his yet-to-be-released EP, ‘Dwell’, which is currently trending on Aftown and other music platformss.



This new one features MoG Music and it’s entitled, ‘Fill This Place”.



Watch the video below:







