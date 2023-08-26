Ghana is not a Christian country – Gospel Musician claims

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Nicholas Omane Acheampong has argued that Ghana cannot be described as a Christian country as claimed by many.



According to him, most of the things that go on in the so-called Christian-dominated country are not in line with the Christian teachings and is also at variance with the moral values of the Ghanaian culture.



The award-winning Gospel musician also observed that the silent nature of the leadership in the country on matters that are not socially right makes the country illegible to be called a Christian country.



“You claim that Ghana is a Christian country but that is not true. Tune in to your TV channels after 10 pm and you will see ritualists taking over the TV screens”, Nicholas Omane Acheampong made this strong statement on Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“The foolishness that is happening in the country doesn’t make it a Christian country anymore. There is too much nonsense in the country”, he added.